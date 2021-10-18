Foxconn’s 3 EV prototypes are here — and damn, their range is loooong

Remember Foxconn, Apple’s iPhone assembler? The Taiwanese company is now officially expanding its business areas and joining the EV game. At the Hon Hai Tech Day (HHTD21) on Monday, Foxconn unveiled three electric vehicle prototypes, hoping to grow its emergent auto segment into a $35.88 billion (NT$1 trillion) enterprise within the next five years. The three EVs — an SUV, a sedan, and a bus — were made by Foxtron, a joint venture between Foxconn and Yulon Motor, a Taiwanese automaker, which also produces Nissan and Mitsubishi cars for the local market. The Model C The Model C is Foxconn’s…



This story continues at The Next Web