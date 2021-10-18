Still driving a gas-powered car? Use it to help change driver behavior

Are you still driving a gas-powered car? As you no doubt know by now, it’s YOUR fault that the planet is getting hotter and the world is ending. But don’t worry, there’s a way you can assuage some of that guilt without even leaving your car. In fact, please stay right there, in your car. Amsterdam and Helsinki are two of my favorite smart cities. Researchers are looking for local car drivers to help make these cities more liveable. The project is called Code the Streets. They’re seeking car drivers to test new functions in the traffic navigation app TomTomAmiGO and Mercedes-Benz‘s navigation planner. The aim…



This story continues at The Next Web