The MacBook Pro notch is real — don’t say I didn’t warn you, Mr. Apple

Yesterday, I said that if the MacBook Pro notch turned out to be real, I’d raze Cupertino to the ground. And — would you believe it? — the MacBook Pro notch turned out to be real. If anyone needs me, you’ll know where I’ll be. Hit me up if anyone has any discounts on (de)construction equipment in California. Did you know we have a newsletter all about consumer tech? It’s called Plugged In – and you can subscribe to it right here.



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple