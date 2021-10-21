Uhh, Donald Trump is launching a social network called… Truth

In a perfectly aligned joke, rumors emerged about Facebook renaming itself, Donald Trump has launched a new social network named Truth. That’s a bold choice, given how Trump has been accused of making more than his fair share of misleading statements over the years. Trump’s team said the new social network will be a rival “to the liberal media consortium and fight back against ‘Big Tech’ companies of Silicon Valley.” Like we haven’t heard that one before. Okay, well, maybe not from a former US president. The ex-US President has established a new entity for this venture called Trump Media…



