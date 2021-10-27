How to transfer your WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. One of the biggest pain points of using WhatsApp for years has been the inability to transfer chats between an iPhone and an Android phone. Till now, if you decided to switch, you had to mostly start over with no chat history on the other platform, or use a bunch of tools to clumsily move your stuff over without a guarantee of success. Thankfully, WhatsApp is now rolling out a feature to easily transfer your…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Android