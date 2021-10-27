A beginner’s guide to AI: Ethics

Welcome to Neural’s beginner’s guide to AI. This multi-part feature should provide you with a very basic understanding of what AI is, what it can do, and how it works. The guide contains articles on (in order published) neural networks, computer vision, natural language processing, algorithms, artificial general intelligence, the difference between video game AI and real AI, and the difference between human and machine intelligence. The discourse surrounding artificial intelligence ethics is wide, varied, and completely out of control. Those debating technology ethics tend to be the people with the most at stake financially – politicians, big tech developers, and researchers from major universities. It…



This story continues at The Next Web