*UPDATE: Nov. 1 2021, 4:00 p.m. EDT *This story has been updated to include the latest deals.



*Here are the best early Black Friday deals on Amazon as of Nov. 1:*



· *BEST TV DEAL:* Samsung 55-inch Class Frame Series 4K TV — $997.99 (save $502)



· *BEST HEADPHONE DEAL: *Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise-Canceling...