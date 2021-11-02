Still no Apple Car, but we’ll soon (?) get Apple’s car crash detection

We’ve been expecting an Apple Car for a while now, but it might happen sometime this decade. Personally, I’m very satisfied with the few Apple products I own (my MacBook Air, for instance) and I’d be curious to see what the fabled Apple Car would look like, although I’m not really dying over it. I can imagine though that for those of you who absolutely love the brand, an “iCar” would be like the ultimate must-have, and in that case waiting in uncertainty is torture. To offer you some comfort, here’s a concept of the Apple Car, inspired by the MacBook…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple