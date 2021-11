*UPDATE: Nov. 5, 2021, 4:30 p.m. EDT *This story has been updated to reflect the latest deals.



· Tuft & Needle Original mattress — *$760.75* [DEL: $895 :DEL] (save $134.25)



· Layla Hybrid mattress — *$1,499 *[DEL: $1,699 :DEL] (save $200 and get two free pillows)



· Leesa Preferred Bundle — *$2,207 *[DEL: $2,597...