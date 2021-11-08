Robots don’t care what Josh Hawley thinks about masculinity

US Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, recently blamed the perceived loss of American masculinity on liberal ideologies, video games, and pornography. Speaking at the National Conservatism Conference in Florida last week, Hawley asked the crowd: Still, can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, and pornography, and video games? In the wake of his speech, Hawley’s decided to call “masculinity” one of his “signature political issues.” And he recently reiterated his position during an interview…



