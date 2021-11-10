Move over, batteries: green hydrogen is the key to getting flying taxis off the ground

VTOL (vertical take-off and landing) aircraft are rapidly growing from prototypes to commercial vehicles. But while most prioritize electric batteries, there’s a suite of companies developing hydrogen-powered VTOLs, including the Skai from US company Alaka’i I recently spoke to Brian Morrison, co-founder, president, and CTO, to find out more. Why is Skai using hydrogen, not lithium-ion batteries? Firstly, I was curious why hydrogen instead of Lithium-ion batteries. Morrison said: “Lithium-ion batteries scare me.” He recalled the Boeing 787 lithium-ion battery fires in 1987. Boeing had delivered the aircraft to the airline just 18 days prior. In that time, the…



