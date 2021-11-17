Twitter’s auto-refresh fix could make wading through the cesspit worthwhile

Twitter may be a cesspit, but sometimes it’s worth trudging through toxic waste in search of buried treasure. If you find a pithy wisecrack or a memorable meme, dysentery doesn’t feel so awful. Unless, of course, Twitter’s auto-refresh vaporizes the tweet before you’ve pulled it out of the pigshit. After tormenting users with this issue for years, the bird app has finally shown some mercy. Twitter announced on Tuesday that it will no longer automatically refresh your feed. Instead, you can now choose when you want to load new tweets by clicking on the tweet counter bar at the top…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Twitter