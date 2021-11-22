NYC bill to rein in AI hiring tools looks like it was meant to backfire

New York recently passed a bill providing guidelines for the operation of automated hiring software in the city. Allegedly, city council’s aim with this legislation was to protect New Yorkers from biased AI. But, from where we’re sitting, it looks like it’s going to do the exact opposite. Up front: The bill, dubbed int 1894-2020, was meant to address the issue of bias in AI software. Companies such as HireVue claim their algorithms can actually remove hiring bias – the schtick here is that computers can’t be bigots. But the reality is that there’s no magic way to remove bias…



This story continues at The Next Web