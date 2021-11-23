Musk and his mom go on anti-Biden Twitter rampage for ignoring Tesla

President Biden seems to be all about electrifying America and pushing for EV adoption, but there are some people who feel seriously left out: our dear Elon Musk and… his mom. Last Wednesday, the president attended GM’s Factory Zero grand opening in Michigan and even had some fun behind the wheel of a 2022 GMC Hummer EV pickup. During his speech, Biden praised GM CEO Mary Barra for driving the country’s electric future: You electrified the entire automobile industry. You led — and it matters — in drastically improving the climate by reducing hundreds of millions of barrels of oil…

