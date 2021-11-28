These 10 eLearning bundles could start your 2022 on a career-expanding note

TLDR: With 2022 fast approaching, these eLearning bundles can help you earn a new skill to boost your career, all at 70 percent off the regular price. The holiday season usually means running around picking up gift items and other physical purchases from store to store. But the greatest gift you could give this year could be knowledge — and there’s no law that says you can’t put some under the tree for you too. These 10 eLearning bundles can not only help you or someone you know learning an important new skill set to better crush 2022, they’re also…



This story continues at The Next Web