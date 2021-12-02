Big tech wants to compete with banks? Let them deal with AI ethics first

With their competitive advantage in emerging technologies like AI and machine learning, big tech companies have been moving into and disrupting traditional industries, from Airbnb’s impact on the hospitality industry to Uber’s upending of taxi and other mobility services. Now big tech has its sights set on the world of finance with the launch of Google Pay, the Apple Card, Facebook’s Libra, and Amazon’s loans for SMEs. But, while these technologies could help big tech gain an advantage in countering the ever evolving threat from cybercriminals, detecting fraud, and automating processes like loan applications and credit checks, AI ethics could…



This story continues at The Next Web