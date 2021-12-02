3 easy ways to remove backgrounds from images

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. You might have noticed that we have some pretty bad ass header images on our articles at TNW. Take this one. Or this one. Or maybe even this one, for example. People seem to really like them. I have to say, the @thenextweb images accompanying their stories are always a highlight of my @Twitter feed 🤣 https://t.co/dSP6fMDqef — fiiv 🏴 (@mtimofiiv) May 2, 2019 But as with all great artwork, these images don’t make…



This story continues at The Next Web