Can Timnit Gebru’s new lab challenge big tech’s control over AI research?

A year to the day after she was fired from Google, Timnit Gebru has unveiled plans to wrench AI research out of big tech’s grasp. Gebru, a former co-lead of Google’s Ethical AI team, on Thursday launched an independent lab: the Distributed AI Research Institute (DAIR). Armed with an initial budget of $3.7 million raised from foundations, DAIR will focus on long-term and community-based research — which can be hard to do in Silicon Valley. “The incentive structures in industry and elite academic institutions that are so intertwined with these tech companies don’t — in my view — allow for…



This story continues at The Next Web