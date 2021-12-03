Want to improve your e-commerce metrics? Focus on your QA score

I think most of us are aware of the fact that customers are important. Throughout the shift from traditional commerce business to the current focus on e-commerce enterprises, concepts like “the customer experience” and “the customer journey,” continue to ring true. In fact, in many cases, they’re more important than ever. That is to say, even in the online retail space, there’s no doubt that the customer remains a focal point in all things business. When customers are able to Google everything, customer experience can be a way to differentiate your business and stand out. Businesses are continually morphing and…



This story continues at The Next Web