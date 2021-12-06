What we know about Biden’s Alliance for the Future of the Internet

A new frontier in the battle for the web may emerge this week. At a virtual “Summit for Democracy” hosted by President Joe Biden, the White House is expected to launch its “Alliance for the Future of the Internet.” While precise plans for the alliance remain unclear, internal documents suggest the US aims to pull allies towards its vision of a free internet — and away from the models of China and Russia. Visions of freedom The Biden administration’s plans first emerged from leaked documents obtained by Politico last month. According to a draft proposal, the alliance will advocate for…



This story continues at The Next Web