Looking for something to get the puzzle lover in your life this holiday season? Jumbl puzzle boards are on sale for about 20% off at Amazon as of Dec. 6. But hurry: They're deals of the day, so they won’t last long.



· Jumbl 1000-Piece Puzzle Board — *$64.95* [DEL: $79.99 :DEL] (save $15.04)



· Jumbl 1500-Piece Puzzle...