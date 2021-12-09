How to use a password manager — and choose the right one for you

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. If you, like millions of other people, use the same password for just about every application you use, then I’m sorry to break it to you, but one of these days, you’ll probably get hacked, if you aren’t already. Although you probably imagine a hacker as a hooded, geeky man sat behind a laptop breaking into accounts by guessing people’s favorite movies and lucky numbers, surprisingly, that’s not how it works. In fact, hackers…



This story continues at The Next Web