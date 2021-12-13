‘Slaughterbots’ are a step away from your neighborhood — and we need a ban

If you’re concerned about killer robots in the military, brace yourself for their arrival in civilian hands. AI weapons will soon spread from battlefields to city streets, campaigners have warned, unless new global rules are imposed on the tech. A UN conference this week can alleviate the fears. In a Geneva meeting that starts today, delegates will debate banning weapons that target people without “meaningful human control.” Activists, however, are pessimistic about the outcome. While some countries have endorsed new laws, the world’s leading military powers don’t appear enthusiastic. The US, for instance, has rebuffed calls to regulate lethal autonomous weapons…



