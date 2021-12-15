Low-code software can bridge the gap between data scientists and business units

No one in the C-suite cares which coding language is chosen by engineers and data scientists — until the decision affects the bottom line. While many have made a case about why low-code is well-suited for the data scientist, I think there may be an equally strong case to be made for the benefits of the business. Data science is a collaborative art — one that requires a combination of data and business acumen. Yet, in reality, the two departments couldn’t sit farther apart. While data scientists worry about feature selection and model accuracy, their business counterparts think about customer…



This story continues at The Next Web