Melania Trump has convinced me that NFTs are not a scam

Melania Trump has launched her first public endeavor since her glorious reign as first lady was tragically curtailed. While her predecessors ran for president, founded charities, and wrote books, Melania was never going to waste her talent on such trivial pursuits. Instead, she’s combined her business acumen, tech wizardry, and philanthropy into the perfect project: an NFT venture. The model, designer, entrepreneur, and humanitarian is selling a series of tokens on her own NFT platform, which is powered by the MAGA hellsite Parler. The first NFT, “Melania’s Vision,” a stunning watercolor of her cobalt blue eyes, can be yours for…



This story continues at The Next Web