Before you pay for high-fidelity streaming music, try to pass this lossless audio test

Earlier this year, Spotify announced a ‘HiFi’ upgrade tier for its streaming service that provides lossless audio, promising music free of compression artifacts. Although it’s still not available as 2021 comes to a close, Spotify HiFi promises “CD-quality” audio and aims to steer audiophiles away from other lossless streaming competition like Tidal and Deezer — and more recently, Apple Music and Amazon Music too. But even if you consider yourself an audiophile, you probably don’t need to pay extra for lossless music. At least, not in order to make your music sound better. It’s true that most music streaming services compress audio…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Spotify