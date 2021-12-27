AI took control of my life — and introduced me to my future cyborg self

Artificial intelligence has entered all our lives, but few people have embraced it as firmly as I. Over the past year, I’ve tried to embed AI into every aspect of my futile existence. I envisioned creating a cyborg in a real-life sci-fi story, in which I’d play the parts of both Frankenstein and his monster. And if that didn’t work out, surely the algorithms would be adequate replacements for my useless brain. Right? Friends, lovers, and nemeses: this was my year with AI. The belly of the beast The first stop on my journey into automation was the kitchen. Why?…



This story continues at The Next Web