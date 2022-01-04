Here’s how the Mercedes EQXX concept can boast 1,000km of range

Mercedes’ EQXX concept vehicle is definitely a looker, but what’s really striking about it is its very, very, long range. Specifically, the automaker claims its EV is good for 1,000km on a single charge — that’s enough to take you from Paris to London, for instance. And back. It sure looks like an elegant sporty sedan. Credit: Mercedes According to Mercedes, EQXX’s whopping range is the result of efficiency-optimizing innovations, starting with a new proprietary drivetrain that delivers 95% of the battery’s power directly to the wheels. To further boost the vehicle’s efficiency, the company has also worked on optimizing…



This story continues at The Next Web