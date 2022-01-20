EVERYBODY PANIC! The Doomsday Clock is close to the hour of our self-annihilation

It’s been a tough couple of years, but things may soon get a lot worse: the Doomsday Clock just struck 100 seconds to midnight — the hour of humanity’s self-annihilation. The new time was set on Thursday by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a nonprofit focused on global security issues. While the time hasn’t changed, the prognosis remains bleak. “Steady is not good news: in fact, it reflects the judgment of the board that we are stuck at a perilous moment,” said Sharon Squassoni, a research professor at the Bulletin. The non-profit warned that arms races, the climate crisis,…



