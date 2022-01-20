The best macOS apps for your brand new MacBook in 2022

Of all the great feelings in the world, one towers above all. That’s right, I’m talking about getting a new Apple computer. Besides it obviously being a shiny new thing, what really engrosses me is the idea of starting with a clean slate. At this stage, your old machine is probably filled with stuff you don’t use and, in the time you bought it, who knows what new macOS apps have come out? This is what this article’s about. It contains the best macOS apps and software I’ve tried, the majority of which I use on a daily basis. Even…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: MacBook