Starting a Business? Everything You Need to Know About LLCs



An LLC is a cross between a corporation and a partnership; it is a common middle ground. Starting an LLC allows business owners to reap the benefits of both a sole proprietorship/partnership and a corporation, allowing them to reduce personal liability while gaining tax and operational flexibility. LLCs are recognized as legal business entities in…



Brian Wallace