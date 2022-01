As of Jan. 24, the Hydro Flask seasonal sale is on, meaning you can grab a new water bottle, tumbler, and more from the iconic brand for up to 50% off. Here are our top picks:



· *BEST ON-THE-GO OPTION: *The Hydro Flask 24-ounce Standard Mouth Water Bottle holds plenty of water and has a portable, slim design— *$22.72* [DEL:...