A brief history of El Salvador’s crypto feud with the IMF

Investing in crypto is a risky business — particularly when you’re betting with a country’s future. It’s nonetheless a gamble that El Salvador’s president has been eager to make. Nayib Bukele’s splurging on bitcoin has been lauded by crypto advocates, but criticized in the traditional financial world. The IMF has been among his most vociferous detractors. The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly urged El Salvador to ditch Bitcoin’s legal sentence — much to Bukele’s chagrin. Here’s a brief history of the dispute between the lender and the Central American nation. March 2021: El Salvador pursues IMF funding Days after Bukele’s…



