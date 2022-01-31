You can add your COVID vaccination certificate to the Apple Wallet… but should you?

The modern world hurts my brain. Let’s take the news that Apple enables users to store their COVID vaccination certificates in the Wallet and Health apps as an example. When I first heard about it, I was pumped. Flashing my QR code to enter a restaurant or grab a coffee would be far simpler if it sat in my Apple Wallet. Friends, the time I’d save! But, of course, the world had something to say about that. While putting my digital certificate of vaccination in an easy-to-access place is cool… is it safe? And because I can do it, does that…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Apple