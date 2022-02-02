Researchers develop a unique sound to help you to hear escooters passing by

Researchers develop a unique sound to help you to hear escooters passing by

The Next Web

Published

You might be irritated by the sight of toppled escooters on the sidewalk or people riding them with a beer in hand (hallo, Berlin), there’s a bigger problem afoot — how they sound, or rather, don’t. Escooter motors are silent, making it difficult for blind and partially sighted people to detect when a vehicle is approaching.  But now, they are being given their very own sound. This week, the University of College London’s specialist Person-Environment-Activity Research Laboratory (PEARL), joined forces with London escooter operators TIER, Lime, and Dott. They’re working together to research and develop a ‘universal sound’ for rental…

This story continues at The Next Web

Full Article