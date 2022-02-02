Researchers develop a unique sound to help you to hear escooters passing by

You might be irritated by the sight of toppled escooters on the sidewalk or people riding them with a beer in hand (hallo, Berlin), there’s a bigger problem afoot — how they sound, or rather, don’t. Escooter motors are silent, making it difficult for blind and partially sighted people to detect when a vehicle is approaching. But now, they are being given their very own sound. This week, the University of College London’s specialist Person-Environment-Activity Research Laboratory (PEARL), joined forces with London escooter operators TIER, Lime, and Dott. They’re working together to research and develop a ‘universal sound’ for rental…



