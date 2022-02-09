Meta has BILLION$ of reasons not to leave the EU

Europeans were either excited or shocked as Meta threatened to pull out of the region over upcoming data laws. Hey Europeans, Meta’s going nowhere. For the uninitiated, lawmakers are considering a new rule that requires tech companies to keep the data of European users within the boundaries of the continent. At the time, the tech giant said that if this law is passed, it “will likely be unable to offer a number of [its] most significant products and services, including Facebook and Instagram, in Europe.” Last night, Meta flipped. It clarified it’s “absolutely not threatening to pull out of Europe.”…



This story continues at The Next Web