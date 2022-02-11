BMW’s Schwarzenegger Zeus has angered the Greek in me

What do BMW, the Greek god Zeus, and Arnold Schwarzenegger have in common? No, that’s not a fucking riddle, it’s an actual question. And the answer? A Super Bowl commercial. Yep, for this year’s game, BMW has dressed up the Terminator as Zeus to promote the automaker’s new EV: the iX. Y’know, the god of lightning? Electricity? Clever, huh? Image: BMW The one-minute spot is called “Zeus and Hera” and takes us to, of course, Mount Olympus. Still, America’s better than Greece and, eventually, the couple decides to retire in Palm Springs, California (Arnold’s fav place). But, folks, Zeus isn’t…



This story continues at The Next Web