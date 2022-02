When it comes to Hummers, you go big or you go home. It was true of the gas-guzzling SUVs of the '00s, and it's going to be true of the next-generation all-electric pickup.



GMC unveiled the first-of-its-kind Hummer EV Edition 1 more than a year ago, with the promise of a 350-mile driving range and 800-volt DC fast charging....