Here’s why your car isn’t rolling on airless tires… yet

Wouldn’t it be great if you never had to worry about a flat tire? You could drive anywhere, roaming the glove, traveling to remote locations without a worry. Well, stop dreaming. They exist. And they’re called airless tires. It’s a simple solution: if there’s no air in the tires, they can’t pop. Amazing, right? Well, you’ll need to curb your enthusiasm a little. While airless tires exist, they’re not the silver bullet we hoped for — at least for now. Not a novel idea First off, airless tires — also called non-pneumatic tires (NPTs) — have been around for a…



This story continues at The Next Web