Amidst the Russian invasion, Ukraine’s also fighting cyberattacks — here’s what you need to know

This morning, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered “a special operation,” allowing armed forces to move into Ukraine. The offensive wasn’t just limited to military forces, as Ukraine faced major internet disruptions. In this story, we’ll aim to summarize how information flow in the war-affected country has taken a hit. Cyberattacks Yesterday, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Protection of Ukraine said several government websites were under a DDoS (Distributed Denial of Service) attack. As such, users wouldn’t be able to access these critical sites in the midst of this crisis. Today, the authority said, “phishing attacks on public…



This story continues at The Next Web