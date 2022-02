Audiences, it seems, can't get enough of Cyrano de Bergerac. The classic 1897 romance from poet Edmond Rostand has been adapted into a long list of eponymous movies, as well as more offbeat rom-coms like Roxanne (1987), The Truth About Cats and Dogs (1996), The Half of It (2020), and Megamind (2010). (I said what I said.) So how...