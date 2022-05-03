Amazon introduces Kindle EPUB support in the most ‘Amazon’ way possible

If you’ve downloaded an ebook in the past decade, it’s likely it was an EPUB file. Well, unless you bought it from Amazon of course. For years now, the company has used its proprietary AZW format for ebooks — but now it’s opening up its doors. Kinda. A recent update of its Send To Kindle documentation (spotted first by Good E-Reader) revealed that Amazon’s ereaders will support EPUB files by “late 2022.” Since its launch in 2007, EPUB has been poised to become the ebook format file of choice, with The Book Industry Study Group (BISG) — a US trade…



This story continues at The Next Web



Or just read more coverage about: Amazon