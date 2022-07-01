Robotaxis block San Francisco street for no reason, surprising no one

Picture this. You’re in San Francisco. It’s late at night, and you’re driving back home. You’re dreaming of your warm bed. But, you arrive at the intersection of Gough and Fulton Streets — and shock! Horror! You’re forced to stop. The road, it seems, is blocked by robotaxis. So yeah, this actually happened. On Tuesday night. A Reddit user posted images of what appears to be a small fleet of Cruise robotaxis just stopped in the middle of the street. The robotaxis blocked traffic for a couple of hours until fleshy human employees arrived and removed them. Where’s John Connor…



