Starting out in software engineering? Don’t bother learning React JS

This article was originally published on Built In by Alex Zito-Wolf. React JS is a JavaScript framework with 10 years of maturity and a huge community supporting its growth and development. But you shouldn’t learn it in 2022. Here’s why. First, a brief primer: React is currently the most popular front-end framework in the industry. It provides concrete APIs, software design patterns and tooling to help you build web applications faster and in a more maintainable way. A huge community of developers is also continually creating tools and components that you can integrate into your own apps or websites, which…



This story continues at The Next Web