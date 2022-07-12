A deep glimpse into the early universe: Here are the first full-color images from the James Webb Telescope

On Friday, NASA released the first full-color image from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) — the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched into space. Thanks to its massive mirror and the ability to see at the infrared part of the spectrum, it can look back billions of years to capture the faint, red-shifted light from the very beginning of the universe. Known as Webb’s First Deep Field, the image didn’t disappoint. According to the agency, it’s the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the early, distant universe to date. Credit: ESA/NASA/STSCI It shows the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723…



