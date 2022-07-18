Taika Waititi talks about the music that influenced 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Published
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi breaks down the important role music played both on and off screen while filming.Full Article
Published
Thor: Love and Thunder director Taika Waititi breaks down the important role music played both on and off screen while filming.Full Article
It's time to hit the blue carpet for the UK Gala screening of the Marvel superhero movie Thor: Love and Thunder, directed by Taika..
In a recent interview with ‘Insider’, 'Thor Love and Thunder' director Taika Waititi revealed that one of the most memorable..