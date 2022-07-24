How to win a hackathon — without coming in first place

This article was originally published on .cult by Dragoș Strainu. .cult is a Berlin-based community platform for developers. We write about all things career-related, make original documentaries, and share heaps of other untold developer stories from around the world. From my experience at hackathons, I understand that it’s not just about winning first place. You participate to learn something new, make connections and have fun. During my first hackathons, I was really focused on winning and didn’t see all the other benefits of going to a hackathon. When I didn’t win, I was so upset that I almost wanted to forget about the whole…



This story continues at The Next Web