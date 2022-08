Harley Quinn Season 3 begins with a bang — or, well, banging to be more accurate.



Picking up where Season 2 left off, runaway bride Poison Ivy (a smirking Lake Bell) and her "gf bff" Harley Quinn (an ever-spunky Kaley Cuoco) are on the run from the law (in a stolen invisible jet!), relishing in the honeymoon phase of romance...