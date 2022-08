*UPDATE: Aug. 15, 2022, 12:30 p.m. EDT *This story has been updated to include new deals on pet tech, toys, and more.



· *BEST PET TECH DEAL: *The Fi smart dog collar uses* *GPS and LTE-M networks to track your pet around the clock — *$79* [DEL: $149 :DEL] (save $70 with code *USA70*)



· *BEST PET TOY DEAL: *The FluentPet...