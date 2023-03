*TL;DR*: Snag a refurbished MacBook Air (Intel Core i5, 4GB RAM, 64GB SSD) for just $194.99 instead of its $285 MSRP. That's an extra 31% in savings.



--------------------



If you need a computer, you might not be able to wait for inflated tech prices to finally fall. Instead, you could shop smarter and go for a...